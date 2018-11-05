Bohemian Rhapsody: How historically accurate is the Queen biopic?

Is this the real story or is it just fantasy?

Bohemian Rhapsody is set to be the most financially successful music biopic of all time but that doesn’t mean it’s entirely accurate.

In fact, there are several ways in which Bryan Singer has manipulated the truth for dramatic purposes, from the band’s origins to the famous Live Aid performance that the film puts considerable emphasis on.

So to clear things up a bit here are nine aspects of the new movie that aren’t the most factual.

1. Freddie Mercury didn’t meet his future bandmates at a Smile gig

The film sees Rami Malek’s Farrokh Bulsara (Freddie’s real name) meet Brian May (Gwilym Lee) and Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) after a gig for their first band Smile, offering himself as a replacement for Tim Staffwell who had just quit to join another group.

In reality, Farrokh/Freddie knew Tim from college and even shared a flat with Brian and Roger so when Staffwell moved on Fred was the natural choice to join the band.

2. Freddie wasn’t the first Queen member to date Mary Austin

Lucy Boynton plays Freddie’s long-time love in the movie, a woman who the singer considered his common-law wife despite their inevitable break-up due to his fluid sexuality. The film suggests he spotted her while performing for the first time with his Queen bandmates but according to Brian May he actually dated Mary first.

“Strangely enough, Mary was the girl that I picked out as somebody fabulous, and I was kind of going out with her,” May told Yahoo Entertainment. “And Freddie came up to me one day and said, ‘Are you serious with Mary? Can I ask her out?’ And he did, and they were lovers for a long time.”

3. There was no rift between Mary and Freddie either

After Freddie comes out to Mary the story seems to suggest that she pulled away from him because of his partying and hedonistic lifestyle but there is no evidence for this.

The pair were life-long friends; Freddie even described Mary as his soulmate and left most of his wealth to her as well as his Kensington home. Speaking to OK magazine about their bond, Austin said: “I lost somebody who I thought was my eternal love. When he died I felt we’d had a marriage. We’d lived our vows. We’d done it for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health. You could never have let go of Freddie unless he died — and even then it was difficult.”

Freddie even created a job for her to become a secretary for his music publishing business, and she nursed him during his illness, so it seems unlikely they went for any long period without talking or fell out at all.

4. Ray Foster never existed

Mike Myers’ role in the film seems to be specifically designed just so Singer could make a Wayne’s World reference. There was never a Ray Foster at EMI records, though executives weren’t keen on “Bohemian Rhapsody” being the lead single from the album A Night at the Opera.

5. Queen never broke up

The villain of the film is Paul Prenter (Allen Leech), who is depicted as first the assistant to Aiden Gillen’s manager John Reid before becoming Mercury’s manager and lover. The movie would have you believe that Paul duped John into getting himself fired (for suggesting Freddie went solo) and that he split the band up so that he could control the lead singer and his music completely from Munich.

Paul was Freddie’s manager from 1980-1985 but the band never split up during that period, they just took a time out from Queen music to work on solo stuff though they all went to Germany to record the 1982 album Hot Space. It was considered one of the band’s worst outputs and Prenter is blamed for its musical direction.

