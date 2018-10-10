12 movie remakes you didn't know were happening

From Digital Spy

Reboots and remakes are a well-established landmark on the Hollywood landscape now, yet still always seem to cause a stir.

The unlooked-for Ben-Hur revival tanked to much comment, while the female-led Ghostbusters attracted all of the controversy for just daring to exist (despite being quite good, although that's not the point).

But there are others. Others you might not know about. Others you'll wish you didn't know about. Here's a list of remakes currently in the works that may have slipped under your radar.

1. Scarface

DavidAyer was attached to this re-do of Brian DePalma's crime thriller about an immigrant who rises to the top of the US crime world, following the exit of Antoine Fuqua. However, in a directorial merry-go-round, Ayer then left the project in July 2017 and now Fuqua is back on board.

Rogue One's Diego Luna was reported to be stepping into Al Pacino's shoes to try and replicate his infamously OTT turn, but it's not clear if he's still attached as Fuqua has spoken about wanting Denzel Washington in the lead.

2. The Craft

This one is not strictly speaking a remake according to producer Douglas Wick – it's more of a '20 years later' spiritual sequel to the supernatural teen movie about a group of outsiders who harness witchy powers and take it a bit far.

Leigh Janiak, who made decent horror Honeymoon, will direct and co-write, and the film is being written newcomer Daniel Casey. No news whether any of the original cast members will return, but neither Rachel True nor Fairuza Balk seem desperately keen on the idea of remaking it at all.

3. An American Werewolf In London

