9 shiny new Mission: Impossible - Fallout posters land online (Exclusive)

Fresh off the back of the action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ trailer that smashed onto the Internet last week, Paramount Pictures have released 9 tantalising new posters.

The shimmering artworks showcase the main man, Tom Cruise (AKA Ethan Hunt), his current IMF team including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin, plus a few new additions to the franchise in the form of Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett.

From Tom Cruise’s pistol to Henry Cavill’s mini-gun and from Vanessa Kirby’s knife to Simon Pegg’s laptop, each member seems to be carrying their signature weapons that we saw them brandish in the preceding trailers.

You can watch the latest trailer to get you up to speed, below:

According the official synopsis, the film finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team in a race against time after a mission goes disastrously wrong.

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ is due to hit UK cinemas on 26th July 2018.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise)

August Walker (Henry Cavill)

Ilsa Faust (Rebbecca Ferguson)

