9 shocking movies that killed animals

Following an apology from its creators, silly comedy Show Dogs is being edited as we speak, to remove a controversial sequence in which a joke about a dog being inspected during a dog show has been compared to child abuse.

But some movies have done far worse – they feature real-life animal harm, resulting in tragic deaths. While we’re glad Show Dogs is being fixed, it’s too late to safe the stars of the following films.

Read more

Makers of Show Dogs will recut the movie following uproar over ‘child grooming’ message

Makers of family comedy Show Dogs address concerned parents claiming movie ‘grooms children for abuse’

What Happened To These Famous Movie Animals?