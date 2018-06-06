9 upcoming movies rebooting with female leads

Ocean’s 8 is on the way, and Warner Brothers will be hoping it does a bit better than Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, the last blockbuster to gender-swap an iconic franchise property.

But whether it succeeds or fails, this lot will still be waiting in the wings.

Click the slideshow to see nine new women-led movies that are all riffing on properties we usually associate with blokes.

