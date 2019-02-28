90210 star Luke Perry reportedly hospitalised following 'massive stroke'

Actor Luke Perry attends The CW Network’s 2016 Upfront at The London Hotel in New York, NY, on May 19, 2016. (Photo by Anthony Behar)

Actor Luke Perry has been hospitalised after suffering a “massive stroke” at his Los Angeles home earlier today, reports TMZ.

A representative for the star said: “Mr Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

The US gossip site says paramedics were called to the 52-year-old star’s house in Sherman Oaks on Thursday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an address believed to be Perry’s around 9:40 a.m. for a “medical assistance” call, confirms The Hollywood Reporter. One person has been transported to hospital for further treatment.

Perry is best known for his role in the hits 90s show Beverly Hills, 90210, playing Dylan McKay alongside Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty. He currently stars as Fred Andrews on the CW series Riverdale.

On Wednesday, Fox announced a revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 featuring the original cast, although Perry wasn’t due to be involved.

Beverly Hills 90210 stars Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, producer Aaron Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry pose for a portrait in the Press Room during the 1992 People's Choice Awards on March 17, 1992 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California.

Beverly Hills, 90210 ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000, and it followed the exploits of a group of teens in Beverly Hills. Perry left the show after 6 seasons, returning for guest appearances in later years.

The show was revived as 90210 in 2008 and while other key cast members returned for appearances, Perry declined to come back. “The difference between CW bringing something back and Aaron Spelling doing something is significant,” he told a reporter. “And I cannot do it without Aaron.”

Perry will next be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Perry’s current condition is unknown.



