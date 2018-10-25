Aaron Paul almost had other Black Mirror role

From Digital Spy

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul delighted fans with a cameo on the last season of Black Mirror, and has now revealed that it almost led to another appearance.

The Jesse Pinkman star appeared at end of opening episode 'USS Callister' as the voice of a gamer, after the tortured crew of the titular virtual ship had escaped the wrath of evil captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons).

However, the star of new movie Welcome Home told Digital Spy that he had been trying to get involved for a while before he nabbed the role, as he was a massive fan of the Netflix series.

"I reached out. I am obsessed with Black Mirror," he recalled. "'Anything that could possibly fit within my schedule, please let me know.'

"This kind of came out of nowhere and they promised me an episode down the road, and we actually tried to work it into this latest season that's coming out.

"I signed on for an episode that I read, and it's absolutely beautiful, but it conflicted with my Apple series that I'm doing at the moment. Sadly I had to let it go, but hopefully down the road I will be jumping on that. I think what they're doing is so incredible."

As for that famous cameo, there was more to it than meets the eye, as Paul and Plemons famously worked together on Breaking Bad.

"It was more of an Easter egg for Plemons, and also the audience," Paul admitted. "Plemons didn't know I was doing it, it was more of a fun Easter egg for Breaking Bad fans.

"It was such a pivotal role on Breaking Bad that, so they thought it would be a fun little tip of the hat to that show."

