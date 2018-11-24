Acclaimed filmmaker Nicolas Roeg dies aged 90

His most well-known credits include The Man Who Fell To Earth and Don’t Look Now.

Acclaimed film director Nicolas Roeg, whose credits include The Man Who Fell To Earth and Don’t Look Now, has died at the age of 90.

His son Nicolas Roeg Junior said the British director and cinematographer died on Friday night.

“He was a genuine dad,” he said.

“He just had his 90th birthday in August.”

Don’t Look Now (1973), based on a Daphne du Maurier short story, starred Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland.

Sci-fi flick The Man Who Fell To Earth (1976) famously featured David Bowie as an unhappy alien.

His other credits include Performance (1970) starring Mick Jagger, and Walkabout (1971) featuring Jenny Agutter.

Roeg’s last major film was The Witches, in 1990, which starred Angelica Houston.