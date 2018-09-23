Actor James Woods locked out of Twitter over ‘misleading’ meme

The performer is renowned for his conservative political views.

Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet that was found to be in violation of its rules.

Woods posted a tweet in July that included a meme from a hoax campaign that encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections.

In the tweet, Woods acknowledged the meme was probably not real.

Woods got an email from Twitter on Thursday saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election”.

The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes it.

Twitter says Woods can use the account again if he deletes the tweet

Woods has over 1.7 million followers and is known for his conservative political views.

He has said he will not delete the tweet.