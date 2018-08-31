Actors who made terrible directors

Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie is in UK cinemas today, and it’s a respectable effort.

Especially when you line it up against some of the previous attempts by actors to make the career move. For some, the director’s chair feels like a throne. For others, it creaks and topples over.

Today, we’re more interested in the latter. Here’s our selections for the worst actors turned directors of all time.

Nicolas Cage – Sonny (2002)

Cage’s career is already erratic before you add in his directorial debut – with his performances veering from sublime to the ridiculous. His first film is neither, it’s just a bit boring. Cage clearly didn’t enjoy the experience, it’s the only film he’s directed.

Still, there’s some good news – Tommy Wiseau is a fan, with James Franco’s central performance in Sonny the deciding factor when Wiseau gave his approval to let him star in The Disaster Artist. But we guess if the director of The Room is a fan of your work, maybe it’s best you don’t carry on with it.

Madonna – Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Madonna’s made two movies so far in her directorial career, one’s bad, one’s boring – and neither demonstrate any of the electric taste / vibrancy of her musical career.

The first, Filth & Wisdom, was released in 2008 and is essentially a pretentious flatshare drama. The second, W.E, is a bit more ambitious – but still forgettable, even if it does parallel the affair between King Edward VIII and American divorcée Wallis Simpson, with a contemporary romance between a married woman and a Russian security guard.

Angelina Jolie – In The Land Of Blood And Honey (2011)

While Jolie has arguably got better as she’s gone along (she’s made four features and one documentary), her debut fiction film is so bad it’s a miracle she got to have another chance to call ‘action.’ Despite an admirable ambition to throw light of the plight of Bosnia, a messy script, bad editing and dull composition adds up to a movie that has a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes – and even that score feels kind.

Joseph Gordon Levitt – Don Jon (2013)

The sort of movie critics love (80% on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences hate (58% on Rotten Tomatoes) Don Jon is clearly divisive – even if it’s hard to actually remember what happened in this tale of a porn addict’s attempts to find love.

To give him credit though, like Nic Cage, Gordon Levitt quickly realised the job wasn’t for him, and has only made one movie.

