Actors who were massive divas on set

Gary Busey – ‘Quigley’ (2003)

Okay, so this is maybe the most ridiculous entry on this list – and we’re not even talking about the film’s plot (Gary Busey dies and comes back to his family as a dog).

No, it’s the silliest diva strop because it involves Gary Busey angrily trying to convince his coworkers that not only had he been to heaven, he knew exactly what it looked like, down to very specific details. That’s according to his Quigley co-star Curtis Armstrong.

After showing up on a set made to look like heaven, Busey examined the production design and said, “I can’t play this scene,” Armstrong recalled.

According to Armstrong, Busey said: “It’s nothing like this. I’ve been to heaven and it doesn’t look like this. That sofa’s all wrong. That mirror is ridiculous. They don’t even have mirrors!”

Heaven-forbid they get God’s sofas wrong!

Christian Bale – ‘Terminator Salvation’ (2009)

You’ve all heard the tape, Christian Bale’s temper-tantrum on the set of Terminator Salvation has achieved more long-lasting notoriety than anything in the movie.

Annoyed by the fact his director of photography was adjusting lights during a scene (which is a bit unusual, to be fair), Christian Bale unleashed his full Patrick Bateman on the unsuspecting technician.

The exchange was taped, leaked, and Bale’s diva strop became one of the most quoted and parodied quotes of the year.

All together now: “NO! NO!”

Jared Leto – ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

Jared Leto was dedicated to staying in character as the Joker on the set of Suicide Squad to such an extreme extent Will Smith said “I literally have not met him yet,” during the shoot.

Unfortunately, the Joker appears to be a bit of an immature diva, forcing everyone to live in his weird world. Leto used his ‘method’ ‘acting’ as an excuse to bring a dead pig to set to gross out the crew, send Margot Robbie a box containing a live rat, and to make the rest of the cast recieved gifts of anal beads and used condoms, because… Well, who knows. We really don’t remember the ‘used condoms’ episode of Batman: The Animated Series, but maybe it was one we missed.

Leto also insisted on being referred to as ‘Mr J’ on set, and visiting journalists were advised not to look him in the eye or address him directly, because… Again, who knows. Maybe he would have killed us? That probably would have taken him to the top of this list.

