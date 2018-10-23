Actress set to play Camilla Parker Bowles in 'The Crown' revealed

Emerald Fennell is set to play the young Camilla Parker Bowles in series three of The Crown.

She will star opposite actor Josh O’Connor, who is playing the young Prince Charles in the Netflix-produced drama.

The streaming service is yet to confirm the casting officially, but pictures appearing in Harper’s Bazaar from the set of the series show Fennell and O’Connor recreating the famous picture of Charles and Camilla, then Camilla Shand, talking together at a polo match in 1975.

It’s where the pair met again, two years after having split from a relationship in 1973.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles (Credit: Rex) More

Fennell, who went to Marlborough College, the same school as Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Cambridge, is currently best known for her role playing nurse Patsy Mount in BBC drama Call The Midwife.

She’s also appeared in the movies The Danish Girl, Pan, Anna Karenina, and ITV series Victoria with Jenna Coleman.

Meanwhile, she’s the author of the Shiverton Hall series of children’s books, and will take over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in penning the second series of BBC drama Killing Eve.

It’s thought that Parker Bowles’ love rival Diana Spencer will be introduced to The Crown later on in series three too, and be the focus of series four.





Elsewhere, The Queen’s role has been picked up by Olivia Colman for series three, taking over from Claire Foy.

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret, while Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies stars as the Duke of Edinburgh.

While no release date has been confirmed, it’s expected to arrive on Netflix in early 2019.

