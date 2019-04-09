'The Addams Family' teaser trailer gives a nod to Pennywise the Clown

The first teaser trailer for The Addams Family and it looks pretty good.

The animated film features the voices of Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac as Morticia and Gomez Addams with Chloe Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard voicing Wednesday and Pugsley, respectively.

The trailer shows the spooky family moving into their new haunted house and continues to highlight the mad and supernatural goings-on in their lives as well as a firm grasp on pop culture.

In one scene, Morticia asks Wednesday about a red balloon which normally has “a murderous clown attached to the other end” of it – a direct reference to Pennywise the Clown from Stephen King’s It.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Get ready to click your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbour.

Rounding out the cast is Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Allison Janney as Margaux Needler, Elsie Fisher as Parker Needler and Bette Midler as Grandmama.

Fans on Twitter have been reacting to the trailer and most seem to be concerned with the appearance of Gomez.

Fans on Twitter have been reacting to the trailer and most seem to be concerned with the appearance of Gomez.





The new Gomez isn’t very fuckable. Cancelled pic.twitter.com/DbsKut8xVD — Carl Denham (@LLCoolMage) April 9, 2019









The animators have clearly gone with a design that more readily reflects the look created by Charles Addams, who invented the characters.

The movie is based on Charles Addams’ series of cartoons published, primarily in The New Yorker, between 1938 and 1988. The cartoonist designed them to be a satirical inversion of the ideal 20th-century American family who delighted in the bizarre and did not care what people thought of them.

Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac voice Morticia and Gomez (Credit: Universal)

The cartoons were first adapted for the screen in 1964 with a live-action television series starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones as Gomez and Morticia though most people would refer to the 1990s big screen movies as the iterations they know best.

The movie starred Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams, for which she who was nominated for a Golden Globe, Raúl Juliá as Gomez Addams, Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams, and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester.

A sequel was released in 1993 called Addams Family Values but it was a commercial flop. A third film was also released, straight-to-video, starring Tim Curry and Daryl Hannah as Gomez and Morticia Adams.