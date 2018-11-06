Adrian Lester calls for tax break to boost TV and film diversity

Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Whittaker and Thandie Newton are among the stars who have signed a petition.

TV star Adrian Lester has called on the Government to take a “big step” to boost diversity behind the camera.

He and Sir Lenny Henry are preparing to deliver a letter, signed by a string of stars, to 10 Downing Street, calling for tax breaks to effect change.

Trauma actor Lester told the Press Association: “After years of making speeches and talking about this problem we haven’t really made any progress.

Sir Lenny Henry (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) More

“If we can get more representation behind the camera, if we can reflect the country as it is, it changes the stories that we tell and the way we see ourselves.”

He said the BBC still does not “reflect the country” and that change at the broadcaster is too slow.

The document’s signatories include Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Whittaker, Thandie Newton, David Oyelowo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Thandie Newton (Ian West/PA) More

They are calling for tax breaks to increase the representation of women, BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) and disabled people working behind the camera.

Lester said it is time to do more than talk about the issue.

“We thought that if we can talk about it and be eloquent about it maybe the problem will shift and disappear. The problem isn’t disappearing.”

Training schemes and other initiatives “have only shifted things a tiny percent. A big step needs to be taken,” he said.

Michaela Coel (Yui Mok/PA) More

Story Continues