‘The Affair’: Ruth Wilson Says ‘There Is A Much Bigger Story” Behind Her Exit

Ruth Wilson has added another layer of mystery to her exit from The Affair. In a New York Times profile, when asked about her departure from the Showtime series, Wilson said “There is a much bigger story” to her exit than has been revealed.

In a shocking twist, Wilson’s character Alison was killed off in the August 5 episode, a death first believed to be suicide but later revealed to be murder. In an appearance on CBS This Morning earlier this month, when asked about her exit from the series Wilson indicated it was her decision. “I did want to leave, but I’m not allowed to talk about why,” she told CTM co-host Gayle King, leading to more questions than answers. Wilson’s response to King came after King alluded to an interview Wilson did in February with Radio Times, in which Wilson revealed that she was paid less than her co-star Dominic West on the show, but Wilson asserted to King that she “never complained to Showtime about pay parity.” Series creator Sarah Treem said previously that it was Wilson’s choice to leave the show ahead of its fifth and final season.

Showtime followed with a statement that it was a creative decision and that Wilson’s character’s story had run its course.

In the profile, Wilson urged the Times to reach out to Treem, who responded with the same statement the network issued earlier, according to the Times.

“We can’t speak for Ruth, but heading into season four everyone agreed the character’s story had run its course. Ultimately, it felt like the most powerful creative decision would be to end Alison’s arc at the moment when she had finally achieved self-empowerment,” Showtime said. “The impact of her loss will be felt as the series concludes next season. We thank the many fans who embraced the character of Alison and especially thank Ruth for her indelible work over the past four seasons.”

Stay tuned.

