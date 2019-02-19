'The Aftermath' star Keira Knightley pays tribute to Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld (exclusive)
Keira Knightley has paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The Aftermath actress has been a long-time ambassador for Chanel, for which Lagerfeld was the creative director, and she told Yahoo Movies UK that his death was a “great loss.”
“Karl was a legend both as a man and a creative,” she said on Tuesday. “He will be sorely missed, it’s a great loss.”
Knightley attended the world premiere of The Aftermath on Monday night wearing a Chanel dress as she walked the red carpet with her co-stars Jason Clarke and Alexander Skarsgard.
The actress replaced Kate Moss as the face of the fragrance Coco Mademoiselle in 2007 and has appeared in several Chanel films over the years as well as worn Lagerfeld’s designs to several high-profile events.
Last December she received her OBE from the Prince of Wales in a Chanel Couture lemon tweed two-piece.
She also tied the knot with her husband James Righton in a tulle Chanel Couture dress and tweed jacket in 2015.
Many celebrities have been paying tribute to the late fashion designer, who died in Paris aged 85.
The Chanel designer died at a French hospital Tuesday morning following a bout of ill health in recent weeks, the French media reports.
Concerns about the German-born designer’s condition arose on Jan. 22, when he missed two of Chanel’s haute couture shows in Paris.
Keira Knightley can be seen in The Aftermath in UK cinemas from 15 March
