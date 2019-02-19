'The Aftermath' star Keira Knightley pays tribute to Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld (exclusive)

Keira Knightley has paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The Aftermath actress has been a long-time ambassador for Chanel, for which Lagerfeld was the creative director, and she told Yahoo Movies UK that his death was a “great loss.”

“Karl was a legend both as a man and a creative,” she said on Tuesday. “He will be sorely missed, it’s a great loss.”

The 33-year-old star wowed in a cap-sleeved dress by her go-to designer: Chanel at The Aftermath premiere

Knightley attended the world premiere of The Aftermath on Monday night wearing a Chanel dress as she walked the red carpet with her co-stars Jason Clarke and Alexander Skarsgard.

The actress replaced Kate Moss as the face of the fragrance Coco Mademoiselle in 2007 and has appeared in several Chanel films over the years as well as worn Lagerfeld’s designs to several high-profile events.

Last December she received her OBE from the Prince of Wales in a Chanel Couture lemon tweed two-piece.

Keira Knightley wears Chanel to collect her OBE (credit: Getty)

