Agnes Varda, the Oscar-nominated French filmmaking giant, dies aged 90

Tributes have come pouring in for director Agnes Varda, who died on Thursday at her home surrounded by her friends and family. She was 90 and had been suffering from cancer.

The pioneering Belgian-born director shot to prominence with her debut La Pointe Courte in 1955, was a mainstay of the French New Wave in the 1960s, while her last work, Varda By Agnes, was released just last month.

La Pointe Courte, which tells the story of a struggling young married couple in a small town, is cited as the precursor to the French New Wave. What makes the film’s impact even more revelatory is that Varda not only had no training, and a minimal budget to work with, but she’d not even seen many films before writing and directing it.

What Varga did have, though, was the innate eye of a photographer, and her ability to create stirring and vivid images, while remaining subtle, made her films stand out throughout her career.

Varda’s sophomore effort as a writer and director arrived a full seven years after La Pointe Courte, and would go on to be her most renowned piece of work. Cleo From 5 To 7 tells the story of a young singer waiting to learn her test results while contemplating the meaning of her existence.

Varda Agnes was a pioneer of the French New Wave More

She followed this up with Le Bonheur, Les Creatures, Loin du Vietnam and Lions Love before the end of the 1960s. She would go on to release another 18 films over the next 49 years. This included the acclaimed Vagabond from 1985, while all of her films were anticipated and exalted when they premiered on the festival circuit.

In 2017 she received an Honorary Academy Award for her contribution to the arts, while the next year she was nominated in the best documentary feature category for Faces Places. Plus she was the first female director to receive an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

But Varda’s impact stretched way beyond her films. Soon after her death was announced the likes of Ava DuVernay, Madonna and Martin Scorsese took to social media to reveal just how much she had influenced their lives and careers …

Last year at Cannes, Agnès Varda invited me to breakfast. She spoke of how she was in the last year of her life. About choices. And change. I told her what she meant to me. She held my hand as I did. Merci, Agnes. For your films. For your passion. For your light. It shines on. pic.twitter.com/NP2FSJACY9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 29, 2019

Farewell to one of my favorite filmmakers— Agnes Varda 🎥🖤always a curious, creative, child like spirit to the last. moment. We will miss you!! #agnesvarda #rip pic.twitter.com/vjNMhr2apq — Madonna (@Madonna) March 29, 2019

Martin Scorsese is one of many filmmakers honoring Agnès Varda today: https://t.co/LVYq0AFJnB Read his statement below. pic.twitter.com/x928luc3ib — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 29, 2019