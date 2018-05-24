Aidan Turner doesn't take James Bond rumours seriously

From Digital Spy

He's been tipped many times as a potential successor to Daniel Craig, but Poldark actor Aidan Turner actually finds rumours linking him to the James Bond films "embarrassing".

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Turner insisted that it's "just speculation in the press" associating him with the role of agent 007.

"I don't really take any of that stuff seriously," he said. "It's just something that's there. I don't know what to say about it."

Surely it's flattering to have punters betting on you as the next incarnation of Ian Fleming's suave super-spy, though?





"I don't know about flattering. It's nice to know there could be work out there, [and] that particular role is quite coveted, but I don't know...

"I'm afraid to say things, because that's what headlines are [based on]. It's embarrassing when that happens."

Speaking at a launch event for the upcoming fourth series of Poldark, Turner was again quizzed about Bond (of course!) and suggested he wouldn't rule out replacing Craig. "There's someone else playing the role at the moment," he said. "But when it's free, I'll have a look at it."

Craig confirmed in August last year that he'll be returning to the Bond franchise for a fifth film, hinting it might be his last outing as he spoke of hoping to "go out on a high note".

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will helm the currently-untitled Bond 25, expected to hit cinemas in late 2019.

Poldark will return to BBC One for a new series in June.

