Al Pacino joins Tarantino's A-list cast for Charles Manson movie

Just when you thought Quentin Tarantino’s new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood couldn’t cope with another A-lister, the director has now thrown Al Pacino into the mix.

According to Variety, the Scarface legend will play Marvin Shwarz, the agent to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton.

It follows the announcement earlier this week that Damian Lewis has signed up to play Steve McQueen in the movie, alongside Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch and Dakota Fanning.

Already on the bill alongside this lot are Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, and Timothy Olyphant.

The movie, which will deal with the horrific murders of Charles Manson’s cult the Manson Family, is set in 1969.

It finds DiCaprio playing Dalton, the former star of a Western TV series, and Pitt as Cliff Booth, his friend and stunt double.

Both are struggling in Hollywood, and happen to live next door to Sharon Tate, to be played by Margot Robbie, the pregnant wife of Roman Polanski who would later be murdered along with four others in the early hours of August 9, 1969.

The movie will open on the 50th anniversary of the murders, August 9, 2019.

Pacino is currently making mob drama The Irishman for Netflix with Martin Scorsese, starring opposite Robert DeNiro.

