Aladdin live-action remake: Everything you need to know

Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin might sound like a joke a late-'90s stand-up comedian might make, but it really is happening – which is actually pretty exciting.

After King Arthur flopped hard, Ritchie could do with a hit, and all the elements are in place to rejuvenate the director's career. All he has to do is deliver a great movie that Disney fans love. Easy!

Aladdin cast: Who's in it?

Aladdin's casting session kicked off in a fairly exciting way, with an open casting call meaning that basically anyone could have played the title character.

"The role of Aladdin is Middle Eastern, between the age of 18 and 22 years old, can sing, is very leading with handsome looks, incredibly charming, street savvy, charismatic and very physically fit," it read.

The casting call also revealed the remake would be filmed from mid-August to January 2018, with the Aladdin hopefuls needing to be available from the end of May.

Despite a casting call that seemed faithful to the character, the spectre of whitewashing did hit the project, when Tom Hardy was rumoured to be playing lead villain Jafar.

Ritchie had other problems – namely, finding his lead. But that turned out to be nonsense too, with Ritchie announcing his cast just days later.

Unveiled at the D23 Expo, it was revealed that Will Smith will play the Genie and we later learned that his take wouldn't just be replicating Robin Williams' performance, but would be "a little Fresh Prince, a little Hitch and a whole lot of attitude".

It was also confirmed that newcomer Mena Massoud will take on the lead as Aladdin and Naomi Scott was also announced as Jasmine.

That last announcement didn't go down too well with fans, who took to Twitter to complain about a non-Arab actress being cast in such an iconic role. (Even though the original pan-Middle-Eastern story was first written down by a French author and set in China.)

Still, the Tom Hardy rumours were put to rest when Marwan Kenzari was confirmed as Ritchie's number-one choice for the lead villain.

Jafar's right-hand man was next on the cast-list. Hakim is head of the guards and a right piece of work, and thankfully Homeland actor Numan Acar seems well up to the job.

He took to Twitter to thank happy fans after he was cast, saying: "So great to have so many amazing supporters. You make my day. Love peace harmony for all of you."

Which doesn't sound like the sort of thing Hakim would say, but it's lovely all the same.

Navid Negahban will be playing the Sultan in the new version and following reports of Disney darkening the skins of white extras during filming, he reassured fans that it wasn't the case.

"It's not whitewashing. The thing is that the garden should be filled with flowers of different kinds. If not, the garden is going to be very boring. So you're gonna go and see this beautiful garden with colourful flowers, and I just hope that you enjoy the journey," he said.

Negahban later told Digital Spy that the movie will "honour and respect" the culture of Aladdin's setting and characters.

Aladdin release date: When is it out?

Easy: it's due on May 24, 2019. Filming officially wrapped in January 2018 as lead star Mena Massoud shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Twitter.