Alan Carr announced as host of new film-based panel show for Sky One

Sky One has announced Alan Carr as the host of new panel show There’s Something About Movies.

From the makers of the BAFTA-winning A League Of Their Own, the new show will see Carr invite actors and comedians to test their film trivia and prove who knows the most about the industry.

In a statement, Carr said he is “super excited” to be hosting the new six-part quiz show, which will air on Sky One in May.

Read more: Alan Carr confirms plans for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ next year?

“Super excited to be hosting ‘There’s Something About Movies’ – with the unique mix of famous comedy faces and actual movie stars on one panel show together it’s going to be must see TV,” said the comedian.

“Grab your popcorn as we test the stars on their cinema knowledge, get all the Hollywood gossip behind the scenes and with some acting master classes I see if I’ve got what it takes to make it in tinsel town (spoiler alert – I haven’t). It’s going to be so much fun.”

Carr said he was ‘super excited’ about his new role (PA Images)

Read more: James Corden announced as host for this year’s Tony Awards

On announcing Carr as the show’s host, Phil Edgar-Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky, said : “We are somewhere over the rainbow with excitement to have Alan Carr taking a leading role in There’s Something About Movies. It feels like a show only Sky could make and we aim to do for films what A League of their Own has done for sport… make it funny!”

The new film-based show is the latest in a long line of commissions from Sky, as they continue to invest in a original content with British talent, such as Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great), Idris Elba (In the Long Run 2), Tim Roth (Tin Star 2) and Romesh Ranganathan (A League of their Own, The Reluctant Landlord 2).

Read more: Chris Evans confirms he’ll be on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ next year

There’s Something About Movies is set to premier on May 2 on Sky One and will also be available to stream on Now TV.