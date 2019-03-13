Alan Tudyk will play the parrot Iago in the 'Aladdin' remake

The scene-stealing parrot from Disney’s Aladdin has a new voice – that of Rogue One star Alan Tudyk.

Iago is the mischevious feathered sidekick to the evil Jafar, the sorcerer, Grand Vizier of Agrabah and chief advisor to the Sultan who is planning to overthrow him, while also acquiring Aladdin’s magic lamp.

Famously, Iago was voiced by gravel-voiced stand-up legend Gilbert Gottfried in the original Disney movie, meaning that – as one of the most memorable side-kick performances in the Disney canon – Tudyk has some large shoes to fill.

Luckily, he has some impressive chops in this area. He’s voiced characters in Big Hero 6, Frozen (yep, he’s the Duke of Weaseltown), Wreck-It Ralph, Zootropolis and Ice Age.

He’s also the chicken in Moana.

The news of his casting comes hot on the heels of the new trailer, which has beeb received far better than the first teaser, in which the blue Will Smith was first revealed.

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, it stars Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jarfar, and Navid Negahban as the Sultan.

It’s due out on May 24.



