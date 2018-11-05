Alec Baldwin denies punching man in row over parking space

Alec Baldwin has rubbished claims that he punched a man in the street in a row over a parking space.

Baldwin was arrested on Friday, and released two hours later, following an incident in New York.

Tweeting from his Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account, he said: “Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story.

“However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

“I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true.”

After his arrest, the 60-year-old 30 Rock star told police that he was holding a parking space in front of his home in Manhattan when a man in a Saab swooped in a took it.

According to reports, the 49-year-old driver claimed that Baldwin hit him, but couldn’t say whether it was a punch or a slap.

He complained to police of ‘jaw pain and redness in the neck area’, and was taken to hospital.

Baldwin was arrested and taken to his local police station in Greenwich Village, before being released two hours later.

He’s been ordered to appear in court on November 26, according to AP.

