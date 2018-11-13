Filming begins on 'Godzilla vs Kong' starring Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment has commenced filming on Godzilla vs Kong before its new Godzilla movie has even been released.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters – the sequel to Gareth Edwards’ 2014 Godzilla – is set for release next summer, but the studio is already moving forward with the next instalment of its Monsterverse.

Godzilla vs Kong will be the fourth in the franchise coming off the back of the above film, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla, and will pit these two iconic monsters against each other.

Humanity will, of course, be caught in between so the new film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Eiza Gonzales (Baby Driver), Shun Oguri (Gintama Part 2), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2).

Several of these actors appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which sees Millie Bobby Brown in the central role as the daughter of Kyle Chandler’s Mark Russell and Vera Farmiga’s Dr Emma Russell.

Godzilla vs Kong will be directed by The Guest and You’re Next director Adam Wingard – who has promised it will be ‘a massive monster brawl’ – working with a script written by Pirates of the Caribbean scribe Terry Rossio.

The two monsters have faced off before; in the 1962 film King Kong vs. Godzilla, the ape was victorious by the movie’s end.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Production is taking place on location in Hawaii and Australia and the film is scheduled for a 22 May, 2020 release.

