'Alien' at 40: Tom Skerritt separates fact from fiction about its mythological shoot

It’s been 40 years since Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Yaphet Kotto, Veronica Cartwright, Ian Holm, Harry Dean Stanton at al first set sail in the Nostromo in Alien.

Ever since Ridley Scott’s iconic sci-fi was released, it’s been dissected by fans around the world, and the story of its production has become legendary in its own right.

To celebrate the anniversary – and the film’s cinema re-release on 1 March – we caught up with actor Tom Skerritt, aka the ill-fated Captain Dallas, to ask whether he could clarify or puncture a few of the celebrated stories surrounding mythological making of the iconic movie.

Myth: All the actors were surprised by the amount of gore during the chestburster scene

The chest-burst scene is an iconic moment of cinema (20th Century Fox/Park Circus)

False: Veronica Cartwright’s famously shocked expression led to the myth that none of the cast members knew what was going to happen to Hurt in the film’s most celebrated scene. That’s not exactly true – they’d read the script after all – but Skerritt admits he actually knew more than most.

“I was taking advantage of being with this great artist, following [Ridley] around to see the subtleties of his work,” he says. “So when they came to the chestburst scene, I’d watched them go through the whole process of ‘how are we going to do this?’ and ‘how is it going to burst out?’… so I was very aware of how it was going to be handled. I didn’t share that with anybody else because we all wanted to have a shocked look on their face.”

Myth: There were going to be love scenes between Ripley and Dallas

Name a more iconic foursome… we'll wait (20th Century Fox/Park Circus)

True: “When I first read that script, I thought it was an interesting, solid science fiction thing,” remembers Skerritt. “Once [the alien arrives], what’s the point of having any suggested romance going on the side? It didn’t make sense to me when I read it.”

He quickly got a sense that Scott wasn’t interested in the sex either.

“[The romance] just doesn’t work. Any more than the thing towards the end when she’s trying to get off the spacecraft and she finds the lair of the beastie and sees me attached to a wall like a postage stamp (a scene in which Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley finds Dallas alive but incubating and egg and kills him at his urging was initially left out but shows up on the Director’s Cut). All those things felt bumpy.

“You’re going down a smooth road of terror and suddenly these other things show up and slow everything down. That’s how I felt about the material and that’s basically how [Ridley Scott] felt about it too. We shot [the nest scene], we didn’t get around to doing the romance as he got rid of that early on.”

Myth: There’s lost footage of Jon Finch playing Kane before John Hurt

John Hurt as Kane (20th Century Fox/Park Circus)

