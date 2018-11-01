Always a Jon Snow, Kit Harington Knew Nothing About ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Until Table Read

When the scripts for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” were finally sent to the cast, they reacted to the epic ending in different ways.

And Kit Harington’s response was apparently to avoid reading it completely and to quite literally know nothing until he came to the table read with the rest of the “GoT” crew in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,'” Harington told Entertainment Weekly in a story published Thursday. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”

OK, so now we’ll wait while someone brings Ygritte (Rose Leslie) back from the dead for a well-timed “You know nothing, Jon Snow” joke.

Meanwhile, everyone else in the cast knew how co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s epic HBO fantasy ended by the time they sat down to go over the last six episodes together. (Well, except Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos, and told EW he couldn’t get the “f—ing scripts” to open because of “the double extra security!”)

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) says she “felt numb, and I had to take a walk for hours” after she finished her scripts and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) said the ending had a “profound” effect on her, conceding, “That sounds insanely pretentious, but I’m an actor, so I’m allowed one pretentious adjective per season.”

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will air in the first half of 2019 on HBO.

