Amber Heard says she received death threats after Johnny Depp abuse allegations

Amber Heard has revealed that she received death threats after she alleged that Johnny Depp had physically abused her during their marriage.

In a op-ed penned for The Washington Post titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change’, the actress also writes that she was warned by her reps that she’d be ‘blacklisted’ if she spoke of it.

“I was exposed to abuse at a very young age. I knew certain things early on, without ever having to be told,” Heard begins.

“Like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

She goes on to say that she saw ‘in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse’, once she made the accusations about Depp, though she never mentions him by name.

“Imagine a powerful man as a ship, like the Titanic,” she writes. “That ship is a huge enterprise. When it strikes an iceberg, there are a lot of people on board desperate to patch up holes — not because they believe in or even care about the ship, but because their own fates depend on the enterprise.

(Credit: Kika Press)

“I write this as a woman who had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats. For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars.

“Tabloid outlets that posted pictures of me spun them in a negative light. I felt as though I was on trial in the court of public opinion — and my life and livelihood depended on myriad judgments far beyond my control.”

She also says that she lost out on jobs during the furore.

“Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role,” she writes.

“I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me. Questions arose as to whether I would be able to keep my role of Mera in the movies Justice League and Aquaman.”

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May, 2016, and took out a restraining order against him.

They reached a settlement August, 2016, and issued a joint statement denying ‘any intent of physical or emotional harm’.

Depp has long denied any accusations of abuse, calling them ‘salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation, and lies’.

