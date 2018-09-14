'American Horror Story' fans rejoice as Joan Collins makes her debut

The 85-year-old actress stars in the latest instalment of American Horror Story. (PA Images)

Thursday night’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse premiere may have had the lowest ratings the franchise has ever had, but this didn’t stop those that did tune in from appreciating veteran television actress Dame Joan Collins joining the cast.

*WARNING: American Horror Story: Apocalypse spoilers ahead*

Collins, plays ‘Nanna’ Evie Gallant, an 85-year-old wealthy survivor of a nuclear war. As the episode enfolds, her character resorts to cannibalism.

Clearly a character for comical relief, fans also noted Gallant’s obvious similarities to Collins’ legendary portrayal of Alexis Carrington Colby in the 80’s hit show Dynasty.

@Joancollinsdbe is perfect for @AHSFX and I loved the burnt champagne reference to Dynasty! #AHSApocalpyse is great! — Luxe Lifestyle Group (@luxelgpr) September 13, 2018





Dame Joan Collins is just as fabulous on #AHSApocalypse as she was on Dynasty 36 years ago. pic.twitter.com/uMS21PRirW — Tiffany, 'Tis I (@WhoIsTiffIsMe) September 14, 2018





I’m betting I’m the only person here old enough to know who Joan Collins is and that watched Dynasty #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/e5hvQepp9G — LiberalLinda (@LSoudek) September 13, 2018





And some AHS fans even claimed Joan Collins appearance was the ‘highlight’ of the episode:

Joan Collins Is Now the Highlight of American Horror Story, Makes 85 Look Frickin' Fabulous pic.twitter.com/CyiuQLU0zA — Sarah (@bolhaw5) September 13, 2018





Ryan Murphy did a fabulous job with Joan Collins not only did she steal the show..great one liners and her best lighting in years…Her cameos on Royals did not use her to best advantage. One of our times most under rated Stars! — Ava Gardner's Son (@avasman) September 13, 2018









the best thing about the American Horror Story premiere was Joan Collins — Kellye (with an e) (@kellyeee) September 13, 2018





Collins revealed to Larry King in an interview earlier this month that she is set to play ‘three to four’ characters in American Horror Story: Apocalypse:

“It is incredibly frightening, I’ve been frightened on the set several times. And I play at least three or four characters so it’s just not one character.

Dame Joan Collins for American Horror Story: Apocalypse ⚠️🚨 #AHSAPOCALYPSE pic.twitter.com/yEEPXN0tUP — AHS APOCALYPSE (@ahsnews_feed) September 11, 2018





“In the first couple I play a character and then in the fourth and fifth I play another character and then in the others another,” she revealed.

Joining a star-studded cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, the 85-year-old actress confessed filming the series was ‘fun’ thanks to creator Ryan Murphy’s unpredictability:

“It’s great fun because it’s unexpected. Ryan Murphy is the Aaron Spelling of his day,” she said.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will begin airing in the UK from September 27 at 10pm on FOX.





