'American Horror Story' fans rejoice as Joan Collins makes her debut

The 85-year-old actress stars in the latest instalment of American Horror Story. (PA Images)

Thursday night’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse premiere may have had the lowest ratings the franchise has ever had, but this didn’t stop those that did tune in from appreciating veteran television actress Dame Joan Collins joining the cast.

*WARNING: American Horror Story: Apocalypse spoilers ahead*

Collins, plays ‘Nanna’ Evie Gallant, an 85-year-old wealthy survivor of a nuclear war. As the episode enfolds, her character resorts to cannibalism.

Clearly a character for comical relief, fans also noted Gallant’s obvious similarities to Collins’ legendary portrayal of Alexis Carrington Colby in the 80’s hit show Dynasty. 




And some AHS fans even claimed Joan Collins appearance was the ‘highlight’ of the episode:





Collins revealed to Larry King in an interview earlier this month that she is set to play ‘three to four’ characters in American Horror Story: Apocalypse:

“It is incredibly frightening, I’ve been frightened on the set several times. And I play at least three or four characters so it’s just not one character.


“In the first couple I play a character and then in the fourth and fifth I play another character and then in the others another,” she revealed.

Joining a star-studded cast that includes Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, the 85-year-old actress confessed filming the series was ‘fun’ thanks to creator Ryan Murphy’s unpredictability:

“It’s great fun because it’s unexpected. Ryan Murphy is the Aaron Spelling of his day,” she said.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will begin airing in the UK from September 27 at 10pm on FOX.


