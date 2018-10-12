American Pie star Jason Biggs reveals 'obsession with booze and drugs' in celebrating one year sober

American Pie actor Jason Biggs has revealed an ‘obsession with booze and drugs’, after celebrating the milestone of one full year sober.

Biggs posted a picture of his Alcoholics Anonymous one-year medallion, but admitted that it has taken him five years to reach this point.

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“Turns out this sh*t is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life.

“If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”





Jenny Mollen, who is married to the 40-year-actor, offered her congratulations too.

“So proud of my husband today. Congrats baby. I know how hard you work. I see you. I love you. Thank you for your fight,” she wrote.





Biggs shot to fame playing Jim Levenstein in the American Pie movies, alongside the likes of Seann Willian Scott and Mena Suvari.

He was last seen in the satire Dear Dictator with Michael Caine, Katie Holmes and Seth Green, released earlier this year.

