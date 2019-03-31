Amy Jackson pregnant with first child

The actress has been engaged for three months.

Amy Jackson has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The Bollywood actress, 27, who grew up in Liverpool, has been engaged to property developer George Panayiotou since January 1.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time … I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love.

“We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one.”

Jackson, who is best known for films such as I, Singh Is Bling and Theri, as well as her role in Supergirl, announced her engagement in a post on New Year’s Day when she shared a photograph of the couple in front of a waterfall, in which she is wearing a diamond ring.

She wrote: “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 – The start of our new adventure in life. I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world.”