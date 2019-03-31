Amy Schumer shows off baby bump in underwear picture

She is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer has said she is feeling “strong and beautiful” in her pregnancy as she celebrated not being sick.

The comedian has suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum as she expects her first child and in February she cancelled the remainder of her tour due to severe morning sickness.

The condition can cause severe vomiting. The Duchess of Cambridge also suffered with the condition through her three pregnancies.

Schumer shared a photograph of herself in her underwear on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and wrote: “Feeling strong and beautiful today #didntpuke.”

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, married in February 2018 and announced in late October that they were expecting their first child.