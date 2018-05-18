Amy Schumer trolled as 'jealous pig' by royal fans over wedding remarks

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Amy Schumer has been trolled over remarks she made about this weekend’s royal wedding.

The comedian and actress spoke about her concern for Meghan Markle, who marries Prince Harry this weekend at Windsor Castle, saying that her wedding will ‘suck’.

Schumer suggested that the expectations being laid on the US actress would become overwhelming, and that the day would not be her’s, comparing it to ‘a dog show’.

“This poor girl,” Schumer told the Fitzy and Wippa radio show in Australia.

“Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?

“That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

Schumer is currently starring in the comedy I Feel Pretty, out now across the UK.

