Amy Schumer trolled as 'jealous pig' by royal fans over wedding remarks

Amy Schumer has been trolled over remarks she made about this weekend’s royal wedding.

The comedian and actress spoke about her concern for Meghan Markle, who marries Prince Harry this weekend at Windsor Castle, saying that her wedding will ‘suck’.

Schumer suggested that the expectations being laid on the US actress would become overwhelming, and that the day would not be her’s, comparing it to ‘a dog show’.

“This poor girl,” Schumer told the Fitzy and Wippa radio show in Australia.

“Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s your day. She’s like, no it’s not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?

“That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show.”

But she quickly found herself on the wrong side of royal fans, who accused her of jealousy, and worse.

I dont really care about the royal wedding myself but Amy Schumer is a pig. https://t.co/OJjwLF28Zn — Cyndi Gurley (@CyndiGurley) May 17, 2018





Amy Schumer needs to 1 – give up on being funny & 2 – stop showing jealousy over NOT getting invite to royal wedding. Schumer claims no dad or friends = wedding will suck & it will be parade like westminster dog show…U R not funny Amy, give it up! — OhiogirlinMO (@417_5052) May 17, 2018





Hey nice take on take on the royal wedding. You are so sad and pathetic. It sucks you can’t just be happy for others. — AFBRUINOC (@PokeChrisOC) May 17, 2018





Looks like @amyschumer is a jealous woman. Can’t she just be happy for for Meghan Markle?!! — Tamara Hyde (@Ttrail37) May 17, 2018





Amy Schumer compares the royal wedding to the Westminster dog show. What else is comparable to a dog show? The Oscars, The Golden Globes, The SAG Awards, and every other prize pig show in Amy’s rotten industry. #oscarsblow #amyschumer — Ricky Doyle (@Ricky_Doyle666) May 17, 2018





Schumer is currently starring in the comedy I Feel Pretty, out now across the UK.

