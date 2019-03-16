Andrew Garfield admits to secret twitter account: ‘I’m just kind of watching’

People are spending more and more time staring at social media these days, and it turns out Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is no different.

In an interview with the Independent, he talked about how he almost finds it addictive.

“I have… a confession. On Twitter, I have an account that I use to follow news and certain people. I don’t have an official account or anything like that, but I use it because I like to know what’s going on. But it gets so addictive.”

He went on to add, “I’m not participating, but I’m just kind of watching. People are very funny on it – like Rob Delaney.” The American comedian has historically liked to embrace the darkness in his Twitter posts.

Delaney is known in the UK for his Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe, which he writes with co-star Sharon Horgan. He asked his Twitter following just this week to let him know what they thought of the new series, now available in the US.





Garfield was talking to the newspaper in the run up of the release of his new film Under the Silver Lake. He went on to reveal more about his conflicted relationship with social media, a forum that he finds genuinely worrying. “You ask a kid in pre-school now, What’s your dream? ‘To be famous,’ they’ll reply. It’s the Kardashian effect. I find it devastating and sick-inducing.”

The actor became a household name when he took on the role of Peter Parker in the Marvel’s second series of Spider-Man stories. His relationship with co-star Emma Stone was widely covered in the media. But by 2015 his time as the superhero was over, as is now his relationship with Stone. He has recently been linked to popstar Rita Ora.





Read more: Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man may have spin his last web

Andrew Garfield’s new film Under The Silver Lake is in cinemas now. The quirky conspiracy thriller is directed by David Robert Mitchell, who wowed critics with 2014’s horror It Follows.