Andy Serkis revives Gollum for scathing anti-Brexit video mocking Theresa May

Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis has revived Gollum in a withering takedown of Theresa May over her proposed Brexit deal.

Dressed as the prime minister, and in a video titled ‘LEAKED: Footage From Inside No. 10 Downing Street!’, the actor assumes the roles of Sméagol and Gollum, his fiendish character with a split personality from the Peter Jackson movies.

Serkis mocks the PM, who looks set to have her negotiated plan for Brexit kicked out of parliament tomorrow, and calls for the final say on a deal to be put to a people’s vote.

Delighting in the deal, Serkis’s May talks of ‘taking back control’ with ‘borders, laws, blue passportses’.

His alter-ego battles back, saying ‘but it hurts the people, makes them poorer’, then suggests ‘we asks the people if they want it’.

That doesn’t go down well at all.

At the time of writing, the video has been watched well over one million times on Facebook, and over 350,000 times on YouTube.

The likes of Stephen Fry – who recently made his own video calling for a People’s Vote – have already re-tweeted the film.

Must see @andyserkis as Theresa May, wrestling with her inner Sméagol and Gollum … #WeWantsIt https://t.co/MHII4Wtoq0 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 9, 2018





It’s not the first time Serkis has pulled out Gollum for political ends. He famously read out Donald Trump’s tweets on the Stephen Colbert show in the US, to rather worrying effect, last year.

