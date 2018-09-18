Anger after Bryan Singer said to be 'in talks' to direct 'Red Sonia' remake

Anger has erupted following news that Bryan Singer is in talks to direct a remake of 80s action-fantasy movie Red Sonia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the X-Men: Apocalypse and Usual Suspects director is looking at ‘top dollar’ to helm the movie, in the hope of ‘rehabilitating’ his image.

The movie was originally released in 1985, starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with a potential remake having been kicked around for years.

But Twitter has lit up following the news.

Singer’s career has been littered with multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment, dating back more than 20 years.

He was accused twice in 2014 of sexual assault; once by actor and model Michael Egan, who claimed that the director drugged and raped him at a party in the late 90s, and then again by an unnamed British man, who also accused him of sexual assault.

Both cases were later dropped, but in 2017 another man accused Singer of sexual assaulting him, when he was 17-years-old.

The director has repeatedly denied all accusations levelled against him, and an insider has said that Millennium Films, which is to make the movie, will move ahead with production because ‘none of the allegations seem to have merit’.

However, many movie business commentators seem incredulous at the possibility of Singer directing a high profile movie in the wake of the #MeToo scandal.





I am in favor of Bryan Singer directing Red Sonja if the Red Sonja movie is in fact an elaborate police sting operation to capture Bryan Singer. — Brandon Bird (@Brandon_Bird) September 17, 2018





"Sources say Millennium will pay Singer top dollar for the assignment, which is seen as a step toward rehabilitating the director's image.” This is MIND-BOGGLING.

https://t.co/7krxonwCpL — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 17, 2018





the inclusion of the phrase “none of which seems to have stuck” makes this feel like some pretty sinister water-carrying; THR aside, Singer’s a scumbag that no one should hire. if this is a trial balloon let’s pop it hard https://t.co/YRQhHLEw2T — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) September 17, 2018





Singer was also accused early on in his career of sexual impropriety, while making the movie Apt Pupil in 1997.

A lawsuit was brought against him by the parents of a 14-year-old boy for emotional distress and negligence after the filming of a nude shower scene in the movie.

Other boys involved in the scene later supported the claims against singer, alleging that it was filmed for the sexual gratification of the director.

The suit was later dismissed on a lack of evidence.

Drama has surrounded the director recently too, after he was fired from the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody last December.

Production was briefly halted, while rumours of Singer’s erratic behaviour on set, not turning up, turning up late and clashing with the film’s star Rami Malek swirled, before he was eventually replaced by British helmsman Dexter Fletcher.

On that subject, another movie commentator added:

over and above whether you believe the allegations against Bryan Singer (and I do), the dude just… stopped showing up to set. Who gets handed a potential franchise-starter less than a year after that? — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) September 17, 2018





