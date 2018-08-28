Anna Kendrick opens up about her "fluid sexuality" for the first time

Anna Kendrick has opened up about her “fluid sexuality” for the first time revealing that she has “never had that emotional love for a lady, which isn’t saying it could never happen”.

In a recent interview with Pride Source, the actress spoke about upcoming film, ‘A Simple Favor’, where she shares a kiss with co-star Blake Lively.

On their onscreen roles, the 33-year-old revealed that she identifies with Lively’s character Emily the most who Kendrick describes as “very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality”.





Later in the interview, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star recalled the very first time she kissed another woman romantically: “There’s somebody I’m still friends with, and when we met we kissed.”

“This was after high school, and it was the first time I had kissed a girl where it wasn’t just like, we’re at a party and boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness.”

The actress was then quizzed on her and Lively’s silver screen kiss to which Kendrick replied, “I mean, all I’m ever thinking about in (kissing) scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint? And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, like, searching for a mint and searching for gum.”

She joked: “So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America.”





