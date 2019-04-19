Anne Hathaway: I only had one week to prepare for British accent in new film

Anne Hathaway has said she only learned she would have to use a British accent in her new film a week before shooting.

The Hollywood star said she was not confident in it and it “hasn’t always gone well” for her before, but that the director insisted it was vital to the role.

Hathaway uses a British accent in comedy film The Hustle, directed by Chris Addison, in which she stars alongside Rebel Wilson.

Anne Hathaway during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

Hathaway told The Graham Norton Show: “I found out I had to do it a week before we started shooting.

“I thought if I didn’t do it, it wouldn’t make a difference, but the director insisted.

“I’ve done it before and it hasn’t always gone well, and it is so stressful to see someone struggle through an accent, so I got a dialect coach and made the best of it.”

Wilson, who is also the film’s producer, appeared on the chat show alongside Hathaway.

Wilson said: “As the producer, I gave her all the accents and I was cast as Australian, so I did no prep!”

Rebel Wilson during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

The film sees Hathaway and Wilson team up in the female-led Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake, in which they play two con women.

Wilson said: “They gave me 40 million dollars and said, ‘Go for it’.

“I asked Annie how much she wanted, I got some and we had really good catering. The film actually worked out well.”

Hathaway also said that her son dislikes her singing so much, he puts his hand up to stop her.

However, the actress – who won an Oscar for her role in the musical film Les Miserables – said she became emotional when her son Jonathan, three, allowed her to sing a song from Peppa Pig.

(left to right) Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Jodie Comer, Daniel Radcliffe and Mabel during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA) More

She said: “He does not like my singing voice at all. When I sing he puts his hand up and says, ‘Mama no! Mama no!’

“He is a very tough crowd. Recently though, I was singing something from Peppa Pig and he let me continue.

“I was crying and singing!”

Hathaway and Wilson appear on The Graham Norton Show alongside Jodie Comer, Daniel Radcliffe and the singer Mabel.

The programme airs at 10.30pm on Friday on BBC One.