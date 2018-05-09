Anne V. Coates, Oscar-Winning Film Editor for ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ Dies at 92

English-born film editor Anne V. Coates, who won an Academy Award for cutting David Lean’s classic “Lawrence of Arabia,” has died. She was 92.

Coates died on Tuesday in Woodland Hills, Calif. BAFTA tweeted the news of her death, writing, “We’re so sad to learn that British film editor Anne V. Coates has died. During her incredible career, Anne was BAFTA-nominated four times for work including ‘The Elephant Man’ and ‘Erin Brockovich,’ and received the BAFTA Fellowship in 2007. She will be greatly missed.”

She earned that 1963 Oscar: In addition to its impressive balance of imposing desert landscapes and vivid human drama (culled from some 31 miles of footage), the nearly four-hour epic contains one of the most famous “match” cuts in movie history, from a shot of Peter O’Toole blowing out a match to a majestic desert sunrise.

Coates went on to receive four more Academy Award nominations, for editing Peter Glenville’s “Becket” (1964), David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man” (1980), Wolfgang Petersen’s “In the Line of Fire” (1993) and Steven Soderbergh’s “Out of Sight” (1988).

Her other credits include “Young Cassidy” (1965), “The Bofors Gun” (1968), “The Public Eye” (1972), “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974), “What About Bob?” (1991), “Chaplin” (1992), “Congo” (1995), “Striptease” (1996) and Soderbergh’s “Erin Brockovich” (2000).

Her more recent credits include “The Golden Compass” (2007), “Extraordinary Measures” (2010) and 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey,” for which she was credited alongside Lisa Gunning and Debra-Neil Fisher.

“I don’t think I was particularly influenced in the abstract by many directors or editors, though here are some I greatly admire,” she told TCM in a 2015 interview. “But of course David Lean, his early editor Jack Harris and Michael Powell and his editor Reggie Mills had a huge direct influence on me.”

In a 2001 profile of then-president of the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Tina Hirsch, Variety declared, “Indeed, many of the editorial greats have been women: Dede Allen, Verna Fields, Thelma Schoonmaker, Anne V. Coates and Dorothy Spencer.”

Coates told TCM: “I think winning for ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ helped me to get offered more interesting films, but in fact I was offered ‘Becket’ by Hal Wallis before we had finished shooting. It was after he saw a few cut scenes with Peter O’Toole for casting.”

In addition to “Lawrence of Arabia,” cutting “The Elephant Man” proved quite a challenge “because (uncredited executive producer) Mel Brooks wanted to cut the film in such a way that you didn’t see the Elephant Man’s natural face until the nurse brought his food when in fact several scenes had been shot showing it, so I had to cut round these scenes,” Coates said in the TCM interview.

The editor spoke to TCM about how much she enjoyed working on the Clint Eastwood film “In the Line of Fire” and how excited she was to be working with director Wolfgang Petersen. “Also it was a wonderful script. I think it was the relationship between the men, ‘the goodie’ Clint Eastwood and the ‘baddie’ John Malkovich that appealed to me the most, the great cat and mouse phone calls they had. Also we did some very interesting special f/x work; I think we were amongst the first people to put an actor from another film in a scene in our film, i.e., Clint Eastwood from ‘Dirty Harry’ in between President and Mrs. Kennedy at Love Field (we had to first lose his sideburns and change his collar and tie). Also we replaced President Bush with our president — sometimes just his head! I got to know a great deal about the Secret Service during the film.”

The transition to digital wasn’t easy for Coates. “The first film I did digitally was ‘Congo,’ and Frank Marshall had my crew and me trained. We had private teachers, but we were really the blind leading the blind, and it was an extremely difficult picture. So I ran screaming and kicking to digital,” she admitted to sound design and film editing legend Walter Murch, who engaged Coates in a wide-ranging interview in 2000 that’s posted to the website FilmSound.org. “You know, you cut it from the inside out when you’re working on a Moviola, and you cut from the outside in when you’re doing it digitally — because it’s up there and you cut it, and then you start molding more. With a Moviola, you kind of mold as you do it.”

