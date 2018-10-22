Is Another Major 'Walking Dead' Character Secretly Leaving? An Investigation.

Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan may not be the only actors leaving the show.

UPDATE: Oct. 22, 10:23 a.m. ET — Following Sunday’s “Walking Dead” episode, “Warning Signs,” Chris Hardwick confirmed on “Talking Dead” that the upcoming two episodes of the show will be the last for Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. The reveal adds further support to the theory that the graphics in this season’s opening credits include chronological hints to the show’s plot.

The Ricktatorship is ending, but should fans be nervous about yet another “Walking Dead” cast departure?

Back in May, news broke that Andrew Lincoln was leaving the long-running AMC zombie series. Collider told fans to “only expect to see Lincoln in half-a-dozen episodes of the upcoming season.” Then there was news of Lauren Cohan’s impending exit, signaling not one, but two of the show’s biggest characters were on their way out.

Well, we’re three episodes into Season 9 now, and evidence already points to a third possible casualty: Danai Gurira’s Michonne.

Is she set to leave the show? It’s time to breakout the red string.

We submit into evidence: The helicopter.

In the latest episode of “Walking Dead,” we learn that the Oceanside people are to blame for the mysterious deaths of Saviors. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Cohan) catch Oceanside in the murderous act and, as a result, decide Rick’s method of peace-keeping isn’t working out. “It’s time to see Negan,” they think. (In other words, “It’s time to go kill Negan.”)

But enough about Daryl and Maggie. Prior to the big discovery, the leading suspect behind the Savior killings was Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh). But she knows she’s innocent and suspects the group that’s been flying the mysterious helicopter around in the background since last season is who to blame.

In an effort to sniff out the culprit herself, she visited her old junkyard to talk to the mysterious helicopter pilot via a walkie-talkie she’d kept hidden among the trash. The helicopter crew confirmed to Jadis: They’re not the ones murdering Saviors.

We also learn that before she joined Rick, Jadis had previously been working with the helicopter group to trade random humans for supplies. “What do you have? An A or a B?” the crew asks her when she arrives, referring to the designations used to set captives apart (probably meaning Alphas or Betas).

Now Jadis seems to be trying to get a ride out of town on the helicopter, because she’s tired of the hostility and suspicion directed toward her, but the crew demands she produce an A by the next day as payment.

Her new boo, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who apparently has been tracking her, pops out from the shadowy parts of the junkyard at the exact wrong moment and confronts her. When she asks him to leave with her, he can’t even pretend to be into the plan. So she knocks him out, adding, “All this time I thought you were a B.”

No offense, Father G, but you’re definitely a B. And you know who’s an A? Rick Grimes. In fact, in Season 8, Episode 6, when Rick was briefly taken captive by Jadis, she wrote a big fat A on his cell, just in case you weren’t sure.

