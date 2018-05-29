Ant-Man and the Wasp are Ghost-busters in latest spot for upcoming Marvel movie

Not every superhero escaped unscathed from Avengers: Infinity War, but a few of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s famous do-gooders didn’t even take part in the studio’s epic blockbuster — and thus, their fates remain a mystery. Fortunately, we’ll learn what two of them were up to this July, courtesy of Ant-Man and the Wasp that reveals, via a new TV spot, that the dynamic duo had their hands full with a foe of a decidedly spectral sort.

Building off the feature’s most recent trailer, the commercial above focuses heavily on Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a villain who not only has the same sort of size-altering technology as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his winged partner, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), but can also move through walls. Ghost was unleashed by the heroes from the Quantum Realm — a place that Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has also visited, via magic — and therefore may be the key to providing answers about what happened to the dearly departed members of the Avengers in Infinity War. If those bombshells are provided by Ant-Man and the Wasp, they won’t come until late in the movie, however, given that its story takes place some time between Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War. As this humorous spot proves, it primarily will be about the action-comedy dynamic between Lilly and the wisecracking Rudd, who here makes a list of the obvious tasks required by their latest mission.

Co-starring Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Pfeiffer, Ant-Man and the Wasp buzzes into theaters on July 6.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: