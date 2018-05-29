New Ant-Man and the Wasp Teaser Reminds You Another Avengers Movie Is Coming

Phew, we did it. We achieved what was once thought impossible. We went almost a whole month without any updates from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We should all be allowed to post on Instagram about this like our friends who run marathons, because frankly, this was a much greater feat. But, luckily, this weekend our thirst was quenched as the latest teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp was released to us to celebrate the glorious holiday weekend. Or, because they need to ramp up the marketing for the film’s July release. It’s got a lot of what we’ve seen before, and unfortunately not much new information. But, there are jokes. “If you wanna do something right, you make a list,” Paul Rudd implores his teammates as Scott Lang, which is both a very funny line for a superhero, and just plain-old good advice. Honestly, think how much time it would save Spiderman to make a list once in awhile.

