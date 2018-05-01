‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Trailer: Twice The Buzz In Marvel Team-Up

Still buzzing from its box office record opening for Avengers: Infinity War, Disney and Marvel have taken the wraps off Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to the 2015 MCU tentpole. Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Michael Pena are among those returning (along with director Peyton Reed), joined by The Wasp this time played by Evangeline Lilly.

Set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. To complicate matters, Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) arrive with a new mission and a new baddie: Pym’s stolen tech Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). Ant-Man and The Wasp join forces for the battle, and uncover secrets from their past along the way.

Laurence Fishburne, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson and Randall Park co-star with Michelle Pfeiffer. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Rudd & Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay, and Kevin Feige is producing with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth and Stan Lee.

The pic hits theaters July 6.

Check out the trailer above.

