Anthrax scare as Eric Idle's home evacuated after he's sent 'suspicious powder' in the post

Eric Idle’s home was evacuated yesterday, after he was sent a suspicious parcel containing an unknown powdery substance.

The LAPD, fire services and a hazmat team were called to the property, on Floye Drive in the Hollywood Hills, after fears that the material could have been anthrax or a similar toxin.

According to TMZ, one of Idle’s employees opened a letter with the power inside, and then called the police on Monday evening.

It’s not thought that the Monty Python star was at home at the time, and it’s not yet known whether the substance has been identified.

Idle lives in the gated 5,200 square-foot Spanish-style villa with his wife, former model Tania Kosevich.

His neighbour is the British actor and comedian Sasha Baron Cohen.