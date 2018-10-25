Anya Taylor-Joy To Star In ‘Emma’

The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy is in talks to star in Emma, an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel for Focus and producers Working title and Graham Broadbent. Autumn De Wilde is directing and Eleanor Catton will write the script. CAA reps the actress, whose recent credits include Split and the upcoming Playmobil: The Movie.

