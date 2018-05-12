'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors Reveal Who Died And Survived Off Screen

There are "Avengers: Infinity War" spoilers below. Obviously.

Aw, snap!

Thanos’ deadly finger snap at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” caused a number of fan-favorite Marvel characters to crumble into ash before our very eyes.

But given the conceit ― Thanos destroyed half the life in the universe with that single snap ― many were left wondering: What happened to everyone off screen?

In an interview with HuffPost on Friday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed the fates of various Marvel characters we didn’t see in “Infinity War.” Did they turn into dust? Are they safe? Are their statuses too spoilery to even talk about?

The brothers prefaced their responses by saying that they would need to censor themselves when it came to certain Avengers and their associates. But without further ado, here are the off-screen characters who died and survived in “Infinity War”:

Howard the Duck (Seth Green)

Status: He’s safe.

Director comments: “He survived,” said Joe.

Thoughts: Howard made appearances in both “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, and it looks like he’s going to have a chance to make it a hat trick in “Guardians 3.”

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)

Natalie Portman as Jane in "Thor: The Dark World." More

Status: Too spoilery.

Director comments: “When we say spoiler, [we mean] potential spoiler,” Anthony clarified after I was a bit shocked they couldn’t comment on Jane.

Thoughts: Whoa, what? Natalie Portman hasn’t been a part of the MCU since “Thor: The Dark World” back in 2013. However, Portman has said she’d be open to returning to the Marvel realm, so maybe a Thor-Jane reunion is on the horizon.

Actor Loki (Matt Damon)

Matt Damon as an actor playing Loki in "Thor Ragnarok." (Marvel and Disney) More

