'Bodyguard' Episode 6 Review: 16 Moments When We Almost Stopped Breathing During The Finale

Oh. My. God. Oh. My. God. Oh. My. God.

If you’ve seen the ‘Bodyguard’ finale, that is guaranteed to be your internal (or external, depending on the company you’re in) monologue right now.

And if you haven’t watched it yet, then get the hell out of here, as we are about to drop some massive spoilers. Seriously, massive.

Jed Mercurio’s hit drama came to an earth-shattering climax on Sunday night, and quite honestly, it’s a miracle the nation managed to survive it, given the shocking twists and turns it served up.

As you try to process what you’ve just seen (and begin properly grieving Julia Montague, now we know she’s not coming back, *sob*), we’re reliving the moments the finale had us not just on the edge of our seats, but with our hearts in our mouths and our stomach in knots...

The pre-titles recap

Obviously we’d seen all the action so far (we’ll confess we’ve even watched some episodes twice), but recapping what had happened over the last five episodes reminded us just how bloody incredible this show has been.

When DCI Sharma suspected Commander Sampson was involved

A police insider had long been indicated at, but when Sampson drew a blank when Sharma pointed out she’d previously investigated Luke Aitkens’ criminal empire, we were forced to look at her in a whole new light.

When David realised Aitkens had swapped the bullets for blanks in his gun

It had been one of the biggest questions of the series, but we finally got our answer, and a massive indication that Luke had a huge part to play in what had been going on.

When the police finally realised David’s connection to Andrew

David officially became the prime suspect for Julia’s murder when his colleagues cottoned on to the fact he had served with Andrew in Helmand. It was just rather unfortunate that at the time they realised this, he was in a very compromising condition indeed...

When David awoke to find he was strapped to a bomb

After being kidnapped and knocked unconscious by Aitkens and his heavies, David woke up strapped to a bomb, just like the one Nadiya had been wearing during the 1 October attack. And it that wasn’t tense enough, his thumb was taped to the detonator. The ultimate “FML”.

Story Continues