'Child's Play' creator disavows new 'Chucky' remake with a meme

Chucky is back — and not everyone's happy about it.

On Friday, MGM announced it had started production for the reboot of Child's Play, the legendary 1988 horror film. The original's story creator Don Mancini, who won't be involved in the new production, proceeded to let his feelings be known with a subtweet.

Mancini has produced six sequels to the original's Child's Play, six times as a screenwriter and three times as a director. He's currently working on a Child's Play TV series featuring the voice of the original Chucky. This is all through Universal, which owns the rights to all but one of the Child's Play sequels (MGM, meanwhile, owns the original and 2004's Seed of Chucky).

Mancini revealed in July that MGM had approached him — as well as longtime fellow producer, David Kirschner — with multiple chances to participate in the reboot as executive producers (h/t Bloody Disgusting). They declined, and committing to their work with Universal. In other words, Mancini's disinterest in the MGM reboot is known.

Now, with MGM announcing the start of production on its series reboot, Mancini had this to say on Twitter in response:

THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY ON THAT SUBJECT pic.twitter.com/r2llIGSDWx — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) September 21, 2018

Since MGM owns the rights to the original Child's Play, the studio doesn't need his permission. The MGM remake stars Aubrey Plaza. Lars Klevberg will be directing and the new voice of Chucky has yet to be revealed.

Chucky may not have spoken, but Mancini sure has.