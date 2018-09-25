'The Conners': Johnny Galecki to Return as David, Juliette Lewis Cast as His Girlfriend

The 'Roseanne' spinoff is bringing on more familiar faces for the new season.

The Conners is welcoming David back -- and he's bringing his girlfriend along for the ride.

ET can confirm that Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki will be reprising his role as Darlene's ex, David Healy, in the Roseanne spinoff and will be joined by Juliette Lewis, who will guest star as Blue, David's girlfriend who was first mentioned in the Roseanne revival episode, "Darlene v. David."

ET has learned for now Galecki and Lewis will each be in one episode of the new season of The Conners.

Lewis shared on-set photos with Galecki and Sara Gilbert on her Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the pics, "HERE’S THE BIG NEWS!! Look what I’m doin!!! #LuckyMe."

In last season's Roseanne revival, Darlene (Gilbert) referred to Blue as "a crayon" and David described her as the zen type, the type of person who wouldn't "merge their spiritual paths" until he and Darlene were officially divorced.

Earlier this month, ABC released the first official photos from The Conners' first episode taping. According to the official synopsis for the premiere episode, which will be titled “Keep on Truckin’,” a sudden turn of events forces the family to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

Goodman spoke to The Sunday Times in August, where he said that Roseanne Barr's character will be killed off in the spinoff. Roseanne was canceled in May, after Barr was fired due to a racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama. “It’s an unknown," Goodman said of whether or not the spinoff will be successful, before referring to his beloved character, Dan, and what's to become of Barr's character. "I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Goodman also said he hasn't been in touch with Barr, but did thank her for clearing the way for The Conners to move forward with ABC. He also said that he knew for a fact that 65-year-old Barr was "not a racist."

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on," he shared. "I sent her an email and thanked her for that. I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell.”

ET spoke with Barr earlier this month, and she teared up at Goodman's words of support. "I love him," Barr said. "So sweet of him to do that, so nice, 'cause he does know me."

In addition to Goodman and Gilbert, The Conners also stars Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Maya Lynne Robinson, who replaces Xosha Roquemore as DJ's wife.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

