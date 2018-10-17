'Doctor Who' Boss Thanks Fans As It's Revealed Jodie Whittaker's First Episode Pulls In Record Ratings

‘Doctor Who’ showrunner Chris Chibnall has thanked viewers after Jodie Whittaker’s debut pulled in record ratings for an episode starring a new actor in the leading role.

Jodie’s first outing as the Doctor was also Chris’ as the show’s leader, and attracted 10.9 million viewers, according to Barb, which includes those watching on tablets and mobile phones.

This figure eclipses the previous record of 10.8 million who tuned in to watch Christopher Eccleston’s first outing as The Doctor in 2005, though this figure obviously only included those watching on television.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

Following the news, Chris has enthused: “On behalf of the entire ‘Doctor Who’ team, a huge thank you to viewers for taking Jodie’s Doctor and her new friends into their hearts, in such huge numbers.

“It’s a thrill being deluged with pictures of families snuggled up together, kids (and adults) hiding behind sofas and seeing all the extraordinary creative artwork inspired by the show.”

He added, excitingly: “The journey of the 13th Doctor is only just beginning. Next stop: Alabama 1955.”

Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chiball

As well as pulling in huge ratings, Jodie’s turn as The Doctor has also been well-received by fans and critics, while many have also lauded the show for including a new companion who has dyspraxia.

Since joining the show, Chris has been keen to put his own stamp on it, insisting that - at least for this season - we shouldn’t expect to see many call-backs to previous series, particularly the return of ‘Doctor Who’ staples like the Daleks.

‘Doctor Who’ continues on Sunday night at 6.55pm.

