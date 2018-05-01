'I don't feel so good' meme turns 'Infinity War' heartbreak into internet gold

Warning! Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below. Do not read unless you've seen the movie, or if you're like me and enjoy spoilers without abandon.

Avengers: Infinity War, the most ambitious crossover in cinematic history, left a lot of people in tears due to its catastrophic ending. Ya know, where Thanos decides to wipe out half the world's population — including some of our superhero friends. They start disintegrating into dust and then, most notably and most tragically, young Spiderman, lying in Tony Stark's arms, looks up at Iron Man and says, "Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good..."

Cue the tears. Cue the sobs. Cue the memes.

SEE ALSO: After 'Infinity War,' which 'Avengers 4' heroes will lead the fight?

As with most dark and tragic things in life and entertainment, the internet decided to meme up this heart-wrenching moment using other figures and moments from pop culture.

Hey bro? I don't feel so good.... pic.twitter.com/OxO6WemVZL — m a y o (@broklynplumber) April 30, 2018

There's the reinterpretation of equally tragic moments — such as the Tenth Doctor's farewell to Rose.

I don’t feel so good... pic.twitter.com/XLdY7Qxdod — 𝑫𝑨𝑵 ships Mattasha (@ChimesMidnights) May 1, 2018

Carl Grimes' final moments from The Walking Dead was also honored.

And perhaps most tragically, the scene when Grand Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda dissipates into a cluster of cherry blossoms as he crosses over to the other side. This one doesn't even need the dust effect.

And then comes the weird stuff.

RIP Peppa Pig, our queen and subversive icon.

Oh Nemo. You shouldn't have touched that boat.

The Windows 95 logo doesn't even need the edits.

For never was a story of more woe than this of Barry B. Benson and... whatever the Bee Movie lady's name is.

barry... I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/OuhysaiVcC — syd saw iw & died - 18 (@ffsmarveI) April 30, 2018

Shrek and Donkey's seperation will definitely tear at your heartstrings.

What would Josh be without his Drake? Actually, totally fine, since he didn't invite him to his wedding.

There was the healthy dose of controversial public figures.

Hello, Mr. Zuckerburg.

Hey senator, I don't feel so good pic.twitter.com/mMmruFBvmH — Slazo (@Slazo) May 1, 2018

This one's too soon. It's been three years, but it's still too soon.

Yeowch. Topical.

And, of course, no meme is complete without meme-ing another meme.

“Heh, you know I had to.... huh... I don’t think I can do it to em.... I don’t feel so good... oh god...” pic.twitter.com/nYpLAOgqeP — j™ (@bonjourlapeen) May 1, 2018

Mmmm...steamed hams.

And finally, one that has Spiderman on the other end.

Hopefully, this interpretation of the tragic moment has soothed your aching heart. Or maybe it made everything even worse.